Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 272.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 39,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 68,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in Amazon.com by 22.7% during the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 38,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 608,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $80,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 187,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,359,145 shares of company stock worth $48,229,508. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

