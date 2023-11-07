Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.75.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $122.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after buying an additional 507,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.