RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Stake Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in RXO were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in RXO during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in RXO during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE:RXO opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 166.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXO shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,453.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

