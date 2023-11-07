Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) & Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Critical Analysis

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) and Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Sands China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $7.05 billion 1.45 $1.92 billion $7.47 5.13 Sands China $1.61 billion 14.38 -$1.58 billion N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than Sands China.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sands China has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Sands China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 0 0 N/A Sands China 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Sands China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 24.65% 14.80% 1.03% Sands China N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats Sands China on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure projects, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; financing of working capital; syndication; credit-risk sales; financing of construction projects; dealing-room services; federal deposit insurance; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through branches, external and internal automatic teller machines, external and internal check-deposit machines, information stations, self-service stations, and night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

