Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) CEO Douglas S. Ingram Purchases 25,225 Shares of Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

