Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $78.01, but opened at $81.50. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 398,311 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 120,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,735,889. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,340,000 after acquiring an additional 379,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,963,000 after acquiring an additional 126,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

