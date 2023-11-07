Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

