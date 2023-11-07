Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Michael Brown Acquires 1,448,020 Shares

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) insider Michael Brown bought 1,448,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £72,401 ($89,372.92).

Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Michael Brown acquired 3,606,928 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £180,346.40 ($222,622.39).

Seeing Machines Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of LON SEE opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.97. Seeing Machines Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 4.89 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £239.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

