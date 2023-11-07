Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,748,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7,017.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after buying an additional 735,733 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

