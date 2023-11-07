SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

