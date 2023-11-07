Spinnaker Trust Purchases 1,352 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,359,145 shares of company stock worth $48,229,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

