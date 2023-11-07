Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 38,745 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,206% compared to the average volume of 1,172 put options.

HUYA Price Performance

NYSE HUYA opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. HUYA has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in HUYA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 249,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

