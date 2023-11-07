Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 28,270 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 456% compared to the average daily volume of 5,088 call options.

Insider Activity at Target Hospitality

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $470,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,709.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $470,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,709.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $34,500.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,808 shares of company stock worth $1,331,146 in the last ninety days. 68.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of TH stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on TH

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.