Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Tripadvisor Call Options (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 32,366 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,614% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,888 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,177 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.
Tripadvisor Trading Up 2.3 %
TRIP opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
