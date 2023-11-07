Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,952 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,596% compared to the average daily volume of 134 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTCI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,940,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,358,974.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,940,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,358,974.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 368,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,820.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 935,757 shares of company stock worth $1,862,736. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of FTCI opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $141.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.14. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

