Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,855,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,392,774,000 after buying an additional 2,988,400 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,961,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,085,554,000 after buying an additional 1,411,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,513,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,571,000 after buying an additional 328,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

