SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunPower traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.37. 611,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,152,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $751.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
