Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 3,259,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,728,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,511.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,302.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 310,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,302.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 50.0% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $36,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.45.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

