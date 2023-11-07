Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Trading Up 1.8%

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90. Approximately 1,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Taiga Building Products Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$313.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$446.90 million for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 16.34%.

About Taiga Building Products

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. The company offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered wood products.

