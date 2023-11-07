TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $23.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 2,137.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

