Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $221.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.40.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $213.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

