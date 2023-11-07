Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Weak Earnings

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.44. 77,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,259,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -87.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 160,754 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 6.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

