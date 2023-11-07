The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.16). 107,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.20).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175. The stock has a market cap of £701.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The European Smaller Companies Trust
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.