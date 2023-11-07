Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 54,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Tinka Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.09 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.32.

About Tinka Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.