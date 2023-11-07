Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,700 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 245% compared to the average daily volume of 1,072 put options.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $42.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DV. Raymond James began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $363,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,296.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $307,299.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,547.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $363,616.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,296.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,017,965 shares of company stock valued at $812,781,704 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

