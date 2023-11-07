Traders Purchase Large Volume of Perrigo Call Options (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,164 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 99% compared to the typical volume of 1,586 call options.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -259.52%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 713,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 460,776 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $80,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

