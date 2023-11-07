Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 8,645 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,825% compared to the typical daily volume of 449 put options.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

ACVA stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.38.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $124.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 83,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,359,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,019.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 83,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,359,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,019.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $275,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,590 in the last ninety days. 13.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

