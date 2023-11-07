Truist Financial Corp Acquires 155 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 13.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 38.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NICE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $231.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

