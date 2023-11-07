Truist Financial Corp Acquires 229 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.95.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

