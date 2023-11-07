Truist Financial Corp Buys 5,341 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of AZZ worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in AZZ by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 38,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of AZZ opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

