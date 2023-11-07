Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,156 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Barclays by 100.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 236.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Barclays Stock Performance
Shares of Barclays stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Barclays
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.