Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,156 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Barclays by 100.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 236.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

