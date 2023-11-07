Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $62,186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 254.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Ingredion by 98,458.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 354,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,592,000 after buying an additional 354,450 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 400.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INGR opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

