Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. State Street Corp raised its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,570.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,174,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,488,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,200 shares of company stock worth $24,394,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Shares of RBLX opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. Roblox’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

