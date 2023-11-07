Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

