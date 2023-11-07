Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $908,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

