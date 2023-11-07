Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 67,121 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

