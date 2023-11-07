Truist Financial Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

EOS opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $18.70.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

