Truist Financial Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 102,211 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 513,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

