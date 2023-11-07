Truist Financial Corp Has $1.02 Million Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,450. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AZEK. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.73.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.75 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.