Truist Financial Corp Has $849,000 Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,434,000 after buying an additional 97,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,540,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,991,000 after buying an additional 331,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

