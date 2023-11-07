Truist Financial Corp Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

