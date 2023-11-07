Truist Financial Corp Has $874,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,369.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 927.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

