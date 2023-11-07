Truist Financial Corp Has $898,000 Stock Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Definitive Healthcare worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DH. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $62,499.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DH opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $848.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

