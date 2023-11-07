Truist Financial Corp Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,422,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after buying an additional 477,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $883,315.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,279. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

