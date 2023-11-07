Truist Financial Corp Has $914,000 Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $43.13.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,036,008 shares of company stock worth $1,074,585,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

