Truist Financial Corp Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

American Financial Group stock opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $114.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.81.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

