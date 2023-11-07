Truist Financial Corp Has $936,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 4.9 %

EQT stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.