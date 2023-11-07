Truist Financial Corp Has $938,000 Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

