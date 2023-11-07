Truist Financial Corp Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CELH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $93,034,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Celsius by 19.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Celsius by 47.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after acquiring an additional 540,995 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $45,022,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $29,224,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $176.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.62 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.21.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,680,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,056,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock worth $91,962,087. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

