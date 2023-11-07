Truist Financial Corp Has $946,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,134,000. FMR LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,622 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,245,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,714,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

